Brad Heidi hosts free gig at opening of new Domino's store

Credit: Brad Heidi Instagram
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Domino's is announcing its newest store opening with an exclusive gig by rising Irish musician, Brad Heidi.

The intimate gig will take place at the new store on Wednesday, 11th September and attendees can get a pizza the action by enjoying the free concert – while savouring delicious, Domino’s favourites.

The Irish charts topper (or topping!) will be delivering some of his most popular tunes from 5 pm – 6.30 pm at the new store, located at Unit 2, Point Campus, North Wall Avenue.

The event is inspired by the North Docks’ proximity to the 3Arena, one of Ireland’s premiere music venues.

Domino’s Franchisee, Peter Blessing, commented on the opening, saying, “We’re thrilled to open our doors in the North Docks, a rapidly growing and dynamic area of Dublin. With the store’s prime location near the 3Arena, we’re confident it will become a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike. The Domino's store concert is our way of celebrating this exciting new chapter, and we can’t wait to welcome the community along to enjoy great music and even better pizza.”

The new store, located just a stone’s throw from the iconic 3Arena, is the latest in a series of openings, delivering a total of 20 new roles to the area including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues, and delivery drivers.

