Brad Pitt arrives at Belgian Grand Prix amid Angelina Jolie domestic abuse allegations

Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the Belgian Grand Prix this week, amid divorce proceedings & abuse claims from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The actor, 60, seemed carefree as court documents alleging the assaults of Angelina Jolie & their six children were released.

Pitt who denies all accusations, is alleged to have assault Angelina, and two of their children during a 2016 trip aboard the family's private jet.

It was reported that Jolie - named in the documents only as AJ - had been taken to the back of the plane by Pitt, where he grabbed her by the head and shoulders and shook her while yelling, ‘You're f---ing up this family.’ Pitt also allegedly punched the ceiling of the plane four times.

As stated in the report, when Jolie opened the door, two of her children, whose names are redacted, were ‘outside the door and crying and asked, “Are you okay mommy?”. Pitt, who Jolie suspected was inebriated, allegedly yelled, ‘No, mommy's not okay. She's ruining this family.’

He also allegedly poured beer on Jolie while she was under a blanket with the kids.

This was, until now, thought to be something of an isolated incident which had pushed Jolie to seek a shock separation, and ultimately a divorce (although seven years since first filing, the divorce itself is still yet to be officially finalised).

In papers filed this month, Jolie’s attorneys detail, 'Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's plane trip from France to Los Angeles,’ although they add that ‘this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well.’

What an awful series of event for the whole family, another Hollywood marriage that hasn't lasted the test of time.

