'Brat' is the Collins Dictionary word of the year

Brat is the 2024 word of the year.

Collins Dictionary has given it the top spot in recognition of the viral phenomenon it became after featuring on an album by singer Charli X-C-X.

"Era" has also made the list - inspired by Taylor Swift's record-breaking tour.

Samantha Eardley from Collins Dictionary says that while "Brat" may be an old term, it has a new meaning.

"This is obviously a word that people will already be familiar with.

"Sometimes we have a completely new word as word of the year - but this is really a new definition of an established word.

"It was newly defined as 'someone characterised by a confident, independent and hedonistic attitude'", she said.

