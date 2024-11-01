Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

'Brat' is the Collins Dictionary word of the year

'Brat' is the Collins Dictionary word of the year
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Brat is the 2024 word of the year.

Collins Dictionary has given it the top spot in recognition of the viral phenomenon it became after featuring on an album by singer Charli X-C-X.

"Era" has also made the list - inspired by Taylor Swift's record-breaking tour.

Samantha Eardley from Collins Dictionary says that while "Brat" may be an old term, it has a new meaning.

Advertisement

"This is obviously a word that people will already be familiar with.

"Sometimes we have a completely new word as word of the year - but this is really a new definition of an established word.

"It was newly defined as 'someone characterised by a confident, independent and hedonistic attitude'", she said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí appeal for three teenagers to come forward as part of Carlow murder investigation

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 2

Conor Sweeney announces Tipperary inter-county football retirement

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Explore the Kilkenny Witch Trials at brand new Halloween festival

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement