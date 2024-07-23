Bridgerton season four to focus on Benedict's search for romantic match

Luke Thompson is set to be the central focus of the fourth season of Netflix hit series Bridgerton.

The 36-year-old plays Benedict, the second Bridgerton child, who, despite having various flings across the ton, is yet to settle down.

Netflix teased on Tuesday: “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

A clip from the streaming giant also shows Oliver-nominated actor Thompson being told he is being fitted for a suit for “the masquerade ball” and him replying: “In that case, come on in.”

The words “Welcome to the marriage mart Mr Bridgeton” and “Benedict’s story is coming next season” also appear on screen.

During the third season, Benedict turned from his Bohemian ambition as a painter to enjoying the romantic company of both Lady Tilley Arnold, played by Black Sails star Hannah New, and their lover Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio).

Through he rejected Lady Tilley wanting to have a “serious” relationship during the finale, the upcoming eight episodes will see him on the marriage mart, looking for a mysterious woman.

“Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself,” Thompson told Netflix’s fan site Tudum.

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes said: “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way.

“He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Bridgerton stars Claudia Jessie and Luke Thompson (Lucy North/PA)

Similar to the books by American author Julia Quinn, each series has focused on the romance of one of the eight Bridgerton children.

Benedict’s younger brother Colin (Luke Newton) wed Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), and his sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) tied the knot with John Stirling (Victor Alli), Earl of Kilmartin, during season three.

In season two, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), married Kate (Simone Ashley), while the first season focused on the marriage of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) to Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

The Tudum website also reported that the Queen’s (Golda Rosheuvel) forgiveness of Penelope for being the secret gossip columnist Lady Whistledown may not last.

“It’ll never be just chill and quiet,” Newton said. “I can’t wait to see what happens with all that.”

Further details on the cast for season four will be shared at a later date, along with its release date.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

