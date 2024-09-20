Bridgerton themed event to take place in Kilkenny

A Bridgerton themed event is set to take place in County Kilkenny next month.

Fans of the hit TV series Bridgerton are in for a treat as Savour Kilkenny’s Food Festival brings the world of the regency-era romance and elegance to life.

They're promising a night of glamour and sophistication on Friday 25th October as the Manor House at Lyrath Estate host an unforgettable evening that will transport you into the world of Bridgerton.

The evening will be hosted in the reception in the Manor's lavish drawing rooms, where guests will be greeted with canapés and bubbles.

As participants mingle with fellow attendees in the splendid surroundings, they’ll feel like they've stepped straight into one of Lady Whistledown's most exclusive gatherings.

A night of festivities will follow with a five-course dinner.

Marian Flannery, Savour Kilkenny Food Festival Manager, is looking forward to the glamour and on the night.

“Bridgerton has been one of the big hits on Netflix over the last few years and we’re delighted Lyrath Estate are hosting a regency-era themed event as part of Savour Kilkenny 2024.

"I’m looking forward to seeing all the elegant style. It’s sure to be the event of the season!”

For more information visit www.lyrath.com.

