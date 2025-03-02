Brit Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The biggest night in British music has come to a close, with the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard celebrating the artists, songs, and albums that defined the past year. From breakout stars to industry icons, this year’s winners showcase the incredible talent shaping the music landscape today.

Song of the Year was awarded to ‘Guess’ by Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, a track that dominated the charts and became a defining anthem of the year. In the genre categories, JADE took home Pop Act, while Sam Fender was recognised as Alternative/Rock Act. Rising talent was also celebrated, with Myles Smith named Rising Star, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting career.

Charli xcx also claimed Dance Act, while Ezra Collective secured Group of the Year with a standout 12 months. Sabrina Carpenter was honoured with the Global Success Award, recognising her impact on an international scale.

The International Song of the Year title went to ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ by Chappell Roan, further cementing its influence worldwide. Stormzy was awarded Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, while RAYE triumphed in the R&B Act category. The International Group of the Year award went to Fontaines D.C, recognizing their global reach and success.

Newcomers also had their moment, with The Last Dinner Party taking home Best New Artist, a testament to their breakthrough year. Meanwhile, Chappel Roan was also named International Artist of the Year, celebrating her achievements on the world stage.

One of the most highly anticipated awards of the night, Artist of the Year, was awarded to Charli xcx, acknowledging her impact on the industry and fans alike. The night’s biggest prize, Mastercard Album of the Year, also went to charli xcx with ‘BRAT’.

