Britain’s Got Talent auditions are coming to Kilkenny

24 October 2018

Do you think you have what it takes to become the next big star?

Well, we may have the solution for you.

Britain’s Got Talent have announced that they are bringing their auditions to Kilkenny next month.

They will be held at MacDonagh Junction on the 24th of November from 12-5pm.

