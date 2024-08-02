Britney Spears biopic one step closer

We're a step closer to a Britney Spears biopic.

Universal Pictures has secured the rights to the music star's memoir - 'The Woman in Me'.

Jon M. Chu is to direct, while Marc Platt is the producer.

Britney has praised Platt on social media, saying he's always made her favourite movies.

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

Spears has been relatively out of the spotlight since she was released from her conservatorship in November 2021.

According to Variety, aside from regularly posting videos of her dancing on Instagram, she stated earlier this year that she “never will” return to the music industry, and that she’s instead been ghostwriting songs for other artists.

Princess of Pop

American singer, Britney Jean Spears, was born December 2, 1981.

Often referred to as the "Princess of Pop", she is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Spears has sold over 150 million records worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists.

She has earned numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, 15 Guinness world records, six MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards (including the Millennium Award), the inaugural Radio Disney Icon Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her heavily choreographed music videos earned her the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

