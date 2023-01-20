Britney Spears has changed her name

Singer Britney Spears appears to have changed her name to River Red.

The 41-year-old star posted an image of the planet Mars on her Instagram with a cryptic caption:

"A bright one … easy does it !!! Thank you, childhood friend, I found my ball … don’t underestimate the power of purity !!! I see right through it all … it has liquid and is wet … it’s playful and has mass !!! I changed my name to River Red 🔴 !!! Yet the fire 🔥 is where it illuminates 💡 … to stare at it and jump right in with no fear at all !!!! Shit. Now I have to find my FORK 😏🍴😂 !!!"

Britney has also now changed her name on her Instagram profile to River Red.

This strange decision comes just days after the singer posted a video of her getting an ad hoc tattoo in Maui. She captioned this post :

"tattoo in Maui 3 days ago 😜😜😜 !!! Can’t show it because it sucks 😂😂😂 !!! Like really really sucks !!! Shit 🙈🙈🙈 !!! Psss … I have to fix it 🙄🙄🙄 !!!"

Britney also posted pictures of herself and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake to her Instagram stories this week. The media speculated her tattoo may have been connected to this, but Britney then posted an update on her stories saying:

"Just to clarify... my tattoo had nothing to do with an ex in the past!!!I simply did it because I wanted to!!! The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together... it is what it is,"

Britney Spears' mental health has been under scrutiny since her "public breakdown" in 2007. The singer went on to make public her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2013, saying it made her "turn into a different person."

Bipolar disorder, previously known as"manic depression", is a very serious mental illness where a person experiences mood swings ranging from extreme lows (depression) to extreme highs(mania). Persons experiencing mania can appear elated, easily distracted, and have delusional or irrational thoughts. Often the person experiencing mania does not view their behaviour as problematic and this can lead to risky actions and unwise decisions.

To read more about bipolar disorder and supports available visit the HSE website here