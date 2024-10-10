Busted vs McFly announce Dublin concert

Busted and McFly will play Dublin's 3Arena next year.

The two iconic noughties bands have come together and will play Dublin on Monday, October 20th 2025.

Tickets for the gig go on general sale Friday, October 18th at 9 am.

Presale for Three+ customers will go on sale on Wednesday, October 16th.

Three-piece band Busted were formed in 2000, and are known for hits such as Year 3000, Crashed the Wedding and What I Go to School For.

McFly, who came onto the scene with hits such as Obviously and All About You released their first single in 2004.

This isn't the band's first collaboration.

In 2013, the two came together to form a 'supergroup' called McBusted.

