Grab your double denim, B*Witched are back and they’re playing this year’s Electric Picnic.

The 90s pop sensations have been announced as the headline act for Electric Ireland’s Throwback Stage.

Over the years the stage has attracted legendary acts such as Mark McCabe, 5ive and the Vengaboys and fans have loved every minute of it.

Speaking on the announcement, Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou, and Sinéad O’Carroll said that they were “so excited” for the gig as it’s “always brilliant to come back to Ireland and play to a home crowd.”

“C’est La Vie is like our baby so we’d loved see it being brought back”

B*Witched split up in 2002 but came back together as part of The Big Reunion in 2012.

Electric Picnic takes place in Stradbally, Co. Laois for the weekend beginning Friday, August 31.

Share it:













Don't Miss