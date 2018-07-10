Caroline Flack has announced her split from Finance Andrew Brady.

In a statement to The Sun, Flack wrote: “I’m sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately, it was not to be. I wish him all the best.

“At least there’s a villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol’ grafting.”

After meeting on Instagram, The Love Island host, 38, started dating Celebrity Big Brother contestant, 27, in January.

In April they announced they were due to marry just three months later.

Brady also commented on their break-up on his Instagram.

“Sad to announce Caroline and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote.

