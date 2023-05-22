Play Button
Cascada announce tour date in Ireland

Dayna Kearney
Cascada has just announced a tour date in Ireland.

The German group is coming to Ireland on Thursday, September 28th, where they will play an intimate gig at the Button Factory in Dublin.

They will be joined by special guests and a DJ playing all the hits of the last three decades.

Early bird tickets will go on sale this Friday 26th May at 10am for just €12 (plus booking fee) on paradimevents.com and Eventbrite.

Since the release of their first album almost 15 years ago, Cascada look back on world-wide successes like Everytime We Touch, Miracle, Evacuate The Dancefloor, Miracle, Endless Summer, San Francisco, Summer Of Love or The Rhythm Of The Night.

They've been touring since 2004 and still producing new Tracks. The Tours went from the USA to Australia and from the very North of Norway to Africa.

Cascada are now back with their new single One Last Dance - a collaboration with Trans X with a new take on Living on Video from 1983. It's an ode to years past with a feeling of going back to their dance roots, which will be thrilling for every CASCADA fan as well as lovers of that music era.

