Cast revealed for Roy Keane Mick McCarthy movie about 'Saipan'

The infamous 'Saipan' row between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy before the 2002 football World Cup is being made into a movie.

Steve Coogan is set to play the former manager McCarthy, while Keane will be played by a young Cork actor who featured in Normal People and Lakelands, Éanna Hardwick.

The movie is to be shot this summer and Wildcard and Vertigo Releasing have acquired UK and Ireland rights, with hopes for a Summer 2025 release.

Producers Macdara Kelleher and John Keville said: “A million words have been written about what happened on that fateful week in 2002 on the tiny island of Saipan. Next year audiences will finally get to experience first-hand the feud between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy and why it was labelled "the worst preparation for a World Cup campaign ever".

"We are so excited to have Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn direct this iconic story with our equally iconic cast.”

Saipan will be made in association with Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen, with a shoot set for Ireland and Saipan later this summer.

