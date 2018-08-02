There’s a storm brewing in the Big Brother house as it undergoes a complete redesign for its latest intake of celebrity residents.

⚠️ SEVERE WEATHER WARNING!

We know it usually rains on Launch Night, but you’ll need more than a brolly for this storm! #CBB kicks off on 16th August, 9pm on @channel5_tv 🎉👁️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/GRqxIdv3lH — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 1, 2018

The theme of this year’s series is ‘The Storm’ and as we speak, a new batch of celebrities are getting ready to take a break and enter the eye of it.

This year’s show will include a whole new series of tasks, twists and surprises, to bond, divide and entertain the celebrity housemates and viewers alike.

Join presenter Emma Willis live on 3e at 9.00pm August 16 to witness the highly anticipated housemates enter the iconic house.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side also returns, with Rylan Clark-Neal.

Joining him will be a variety of celebrity panellists, talking heads and an audience of CBB fans to debate hot topics, reveal exclusives and go behind the scenes of the main show.

