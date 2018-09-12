Celebrity Big Brother’s 2018 Winner, Ryan Thomas was reduced to sobs on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show as he watched footage of himself crying in the diary room over Roxanne Pallett for the first time.
Pallett had accused Thomas of deliberately punching her to cause harm, while Thomas insisted he was play fighting.
The controversial incident saw Ofcom, the show’s media regulator receive over 11,200 complaints in response, with the majority of viewers defending the altercation as innocent fun.
The 34 year old actress requested for Thomas to be removed from the house following the incident.
Thomas began to visually become upset when watching footage of himself crying in the diary room back back, saying “That house when something like that happens, you just feel so isolated. It’s my first time seeing it.”
Despite this, the Coronation Street star has revealed that he has accepted Pallett’s apology, “Sometimes Big Brother makes headlines for the wrong reasons. I accept Roxanne’s apology.”