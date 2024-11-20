Charli XCX coming to Ireland in Summer 2025

Charli XCX has announced her Irish return in Summer 2025 with performances in Dublin and Belfast.

She take to the stage at Malahide Castle, Dublin on June 17th and Belsonic, Belfast on June 18th.

Joining Charli XCX as very special guest is The Japanese House.

Tickets for Malahide Castle are priced from €59.90 inclusive and go on sale at 12 noon this Friday, November 22nd. Subject to licence.

According to MCD, Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Ireland starting from Wednesday 20th November 12pm, until Friday 22nd November 12pm.

The superstar returns to Ireland in June 2025 after last playing in Ireland in May 2022.

Over the course of a trailblazing career, the multi-hyphenate creative has earned critical acclaim for her innovative style and entrepreneurial spirit and seen her forward-thinking approach reshape pop culture in the process.

She released her sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ in June which stands as the most critically acclaimed album of the year and landed at Number 1 on the UK Official Album Chart in October.

