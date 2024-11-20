Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Charli XCX coming to Ireland in Summer 2025

Charli XCX coming to Ireland in Summer 2025
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Charli XCX has announced her Irish return in Summer 2025 with performances in Dublin and Belfast.

She take to the stage at Malahide Castle, Dublin on June 17th and Belsonic, Belfast on June 18th.

Joining Charli XCX as very special guest is The Japanese House.

Tickets for Malahide Castle are priced from €59.90 inclusive and go on sale at 12 noon this Friday, November 22nd. Subject to licence.

Presale

Advertisement

According to MCD, Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Ireland starting from Wednesday 20th November 12pm, until Friday 22nd November 12pm.

The superstar returns to Ireland in June 2025 after last playing in Ireland in May 2022.

Over the course of a trailblazing career, the multi-hyphenate creative has earned critical acclaim for her innovative style and entrepreneurial spirit and seen her forward-thinking approach reshape pop culture in the process.

She released her sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ in June which stands as the most critically acclaimed album of the year and landed at Number 1 on the UK Official Album Chart in October.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Snow and ice warning issued for South East

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Earthquake recorded in Cork this morning

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning comes into effect tonight

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement