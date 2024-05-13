Childish Gambino announces Irish date for new world tour

Childish Gambino has announced a gig in Ireland.

The rapper - whose real name is Donald Glover - will play Dublin's 3Arena on the 5th of December with special guest Amaarae

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10am on Ticketmaster.ie.

Gambino who is also an actor and comedian dropped a surprise new album called 'Atavista' today, which features collaborations with Ariana Grande and 21 Savage.

Most of the songs from the record are polished versions of the album 3.15.10, as noted in Donald Glover’s statement.

He adds: “There’s a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. The all-new childish Gambino album comes out in the summer.”

