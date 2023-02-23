Clár sa Charr 3: An tEarrach

Our new Irish language feature on Beat Breakfast is well and truly underway! This week is all about An tEarrach (Springtime). Listen in to Beat Breakfast every Tuesday morning to improve your Gaeilge and get your hands on a €50 One4All for giving it a go. As the saying goes, tús maith, leath na hoibre.

Clár sa Charr is a short conversation between a parent and child which takes place in the car on the way to school.

For a shot at winning a €50 One4All voucher, all you have to do is send us a voice message with you using our 'focal' (word) of the day. Niall and Sho will tell you what word you've to listen out for before the conversation begins.

Both Niall and Sho are hoping to brush up on their Gaeilge, so they can take a trip to Waterford's Gaeltacht in Rinn and chat with the locals!

Our resident Gaeilgeoir, Jessica Ní Mháirtín, who also presents Music Dé Domhnaigh here on Beat and is managing the project within the station, hopes that this Irish language initiative will encourage people to speak cúpla focal to each other - even if it's just for a few minutes in the morning.

Clár 3: An tEarrach

Siúlóid dúlra - a nature walk

Dair – Oak

Feá - Beech

Cnó Capaill – Horse Chestnut

Lus an chromchinn – Daffodils

Coinnle corra – Bluebells

Duilleoga agus bláthanna - Leaves and Flowers

Agpleidhcíocht - Messing

Tóraíocht taisce – Scavenger Hunt

Sruthán - River

Spideoga agus préacháin - Robins and Crows

Rang Tíreolaíocht - Geography class

Ag déanamh taighde – Doing research

Curdaigh ar líne - look up online / search online