Coldplay at Croke Park: What You Need to Know

Coldplay hit Dublin next week with their long-awaited Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The band will play Croke Park on August 29th and 30th, and September 1st and 2nd.

They'll be supported by Maggie Rogers and Aby Coulibaly.

If you're one of the lucky ones to have tickets, here's what you need to know:

Getting there

Advertisement

Concertgoers are being warned to allow at least an extra three hours travel time to and from Croke Park.

There will be no parking available at the stadium, and people are being encouraged to use public transport instead.

If you're making your way via public transport, the train stops nearest the concert are Connolly Station and Drumcondra.

While those using the Dart are recommended to use Connolly Station or Clontarf Road.

Advertisement

If you want to get there by bus, you can use Dublin Bus Routes including 1,6,7,11,13,15 and 16.

Once you arrive at the stadium, follow the colour route on your ticket. These include green, blue and red.

This will get you to your designated area the quickest.

Stage Times

The box office for the gigs opens at 3 pm, and the gates are advertised for 5 pm.

Advertisement

Concert promoters say there is strictly no early queuing or camping for these events.

It's not yet known what time Coldplay will take to the stage, however, there will be two support acts beforehand.

What to Bring

MCD Productions say the concert will go ahead hail rain or shine, and recommend people to dress accordingly.

Bags larger than A4 will not be permitted, alongside cans, umbrellas, professional cameras and selfie sticks.

No metal or glass water bottles will be allowed into the stadium.

Empty, soft collapsible bottles with a maximum of 500mls will be allowed.

What to Know

There is no readmission to the concert. If you leave there is no re-entry.

Under 16s must be accompanied at all times by a guardian over 25, and standing tickets are only available for those 14 and over.

Those under 16 who are unaccompanied will be refused entry.

For the most up-to-date information, including live stage times, you can download the Coldplay World Tour App.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.