Coldplay to release new album on vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles

Coldplay are continuing their environmental focus by releasing their new album Moon Music on vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles.

The British band said the EcoRecord LP will be a “world first” and will reduce carbon emissions by 85% compared with traditional 140g vinyls, and prevent the manufacture of more than 25 metric tonnes of virgin plastic.

For a special notebook edition, 70% of the materials will be plastic collected by environmental nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup from the Rio Las Vacas in Guatemala, preventing it from reaching the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean.

The CD editions of the new album will also be created from 90% recycled polycarbonate, sourced from post-consumer waste streams.

This will reduce production emissions by around 78% and avoid the manufacture of more than five metric tonnes of virgin plastic, the band has said.

The environmental initiatives come after Coldplay recently claimed they have exceeded their climate change target while attempting to put on one of the greenest tours in history.

Earlier this month, the group said their CO2 emissions were “59% less” for the first two years of their Music Of The Spheres Tour compared to their stadium tour from 2016 to 2017, surpassing their initial 50% target.

The group have achieved this reduction by using rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources for shows along with other efforts.

Coldplay have long campaigned for climate action, with frontman Chris Martin saying in 2019 that they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their album Everyday Life due to environmental concerns.

Their upcoming 10th album, Moon Music, is set to be release on October 4 after its first single, feelslikeimfallinginlove, is released on June 21.

It follows 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, which went to number one in the UK charts and was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards.

The band are set to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage later this month when they will become the first act to headline the festival five times.

