Coleen Rooney has reportedly signed up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sun on Sunday claims the 38-year-old wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will head Down Under next month.

It's rumoured she's being paid more than one-and-a-half million pounds.

An ITV spokesperson says any names suggested in the press are just speculation.

