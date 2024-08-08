Colin Farrell unveils new foundation in honour of son with Angelman syndrome

Actor Colin Farrell has launched the Colin Farrell Foundation in honor of his son James, who has Angelman syndrome, with a mission to promote kindness and respect for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The charity will focus on supporting adult children with conditions like Angelman syndrome through advocacy, education, and innovative programs.

Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects development, speech, and movement, and Farrell's foundation aims to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those living with such challenges.