Colin Farrell unveils new foundation in honour of son with Angelman syndrome

Colin Farrell
Lydia Des Dolles
Actor Colin Farrell has launched the Colin Farrell Foundation in honor of his son James, who has Angelman syndrome, with a mission to promote kindness and respect for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The charity will focus on supporting adult children with conditions like Angelman syndrome through advocacy, education, and innovative programs.

Colin Farrell with his son James (Credit Instagram)

Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects development, speech, and movement, and Farrell's foundation aims to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those living with such challenges.

In a recent interview with People, Colin Farrell, who had previously kept details about his son James's condition private, revealed that James will turn 21 in September, at which point he will lose access to support systems available to children with special needs.

Farrell announced that his foundation will offer support to adult children with intellectual disabilities through advocacy, education, and innovative programs, with Farrell serving as president of the organization.

