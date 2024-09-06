Conor McGregor announces he is ‘the only logical choice’ for President of Ireland in 2025

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor has set social media ablaze, declaring that he's the "only logical choice" to replace Michael D. Higgins as the next President of Ireland.

With President Higgins due to step down in 2025, McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) to outline his bold plans if he were to win the vote.

In a series of fiery posts, the 36-year-old fighter vowed that things would look very different if he held the highest office in the country.

“As President, I hold the power to summon the Dáil, as well as dissolve it,” McGregor claimed, while also suggesting he'd have no problem pulling the plug on the current government.

His rant was sparked by the now viral video involving the controversial new bicycle shed at Leinster House, which reportedly cost €336,000.

McGregor slammed the government project, calling it a disgrace, promising it would never happen on his watch. He also called out the Government, accusing them of being “thieves of the working man.”

The fighter's previous posts have stirred up plenty of debate, with some questioning whether McGregor truly understands how influential his comments can be.

We do wonder thought is McGregor's bid for the Áras serious or just another promotional moment.

Either way, the tweets have definitely got us talking about the future of Irish politics.

