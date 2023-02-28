Conor McGregor ranks 8th in sports star inspired tattoos

Many tattoos are inspired by passions, and also, personalities.

Experts at Betsperts have discovered the athletes and sports stars who have inspired the most tattoos, and Irish UFC fighter Conor Mcgregor is ranked in eighth place.

By searching for a sports star's name, along with the word "tattoo", analysts were able to able to compile a list of athletes across a range of sports such as soccer, basketball, and boxing.

Top of the list was World Cup champion footballer Lionel Messi, with 9,863 posts on Instagram featuring the term #MessiTattoo. In second place is the late soccer player Kobé Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in 2020; there were 7260 posts with the hashtag "Kobetattoo". Another Argentine footballer, Diego Maradona ranked third on the list, with the group finding 6107 posts containing "#MaradonaTattoo."

In 4th, 5th 6th, and 7th place were footballer Neymar Jr, basketball star Michael Jordan, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and boxer Muhammad Ali. In 8th place, Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor seems to have inspired hundreds of tattoos, with the hashtag "ConorMcGregorTattoo" appearing 748 times. The full list of the top twenty athletes who have inspired tattoos is shown below.

The search included the full name of athletes, as well as nicknames and shortened names. To read more about the research and the athletes that have inspired the most tattoos, click here