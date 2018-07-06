Coronation Street actor Malcolm Hebden is in recovery following a severe heart attack.

Spending most of December in an induced coma, the actor, who plays Norris in the soap, said that he was very close to dying.

In an interview with the Blackpool Gazette, Hebden said: “I didn’t realise how bad it was; I was dying”

“I was informed by my doctor I had had at least one heart attack. I was sent to hospital, by emergency ambulance to Blackburn hospital and was there one night.

“While there I collapsed and was brought here to Blackpool Victoria – where I was operated on, in a procedure which was described by my surgeon Mr Zacharias as groundbreaking”

He went on to say that the heart attack was so severe that it tore a hole in his heart, and emergency surgery was required to save his life.

It is not yet known if Malcolm will return to the street as the much-loved character.

