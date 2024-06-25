Play Button
Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49

Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49
Seth Binzer playing at Download 2014 with Crazy Town, © PA Archive/PA Images
Crazy Town lead singer, Seth Binzer, who rocketed to fame with the song Butterfly, has died at the age of 49, the LA Medical Examiner has said.

Binzer, who went by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, founded the band in LA in 1995 alongside Brett Mazur.

The group is best known for their third single, Butterfly, which reached number one in the US singles chart and number three in the UK singles chart, and became an early 00s anthem.

The band’s debut album, The Gift of the Game, was released in 1999, and reached 15 in the UK albums chart.

Crazy Town released two further albums, Darkhorse and Brimstone Slugger, which received limited success, before Mazur left the band in 2017.

Binzer continued with the group under the name Crazy Town X and last toured in 2023.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

By Casey Cooper-Fiske, PA Entertainment Reporter

