Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Crocodile from the movie 'Crocodile Dundee' dies

Crocodile from the movie 'Crocodile Dundee' dies
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The crocodile from Crocodile Dundee has died, according to the zoo where he lived.

Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin, Australia, says Burt was "one of a kind" and showed people the "power and majesty" of the creature.

The reptile, who was thought to be over 90 years old, starred in the film alongside actor Paul Hogan.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Crocosaurus Cove | Darwin NT (@crocosauruscove)

 

Advertisement

"Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself.

"Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife.

"Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures," the wildlife centre said.

The zoo plans to install a commemorative sign to celebrate his life.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Waterford has 'best-behaved' passengers, according to taxi drivers

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Woman (20s) killed in Limerick hit-and-run gave birth just three weeks ago

 By Lily Kennedy
Wexford News 3

Search Warrant Carried out in Wexford

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement