Crocodile from the movie 'Crocodile Dundee' dies

The crocodile from Crocodile Dundee has died, according to the zoo where he lived.

Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin, Australia, says Burt was "one of a kind" and showed people the "power and majesty" of the creature.

The reptile, who was thought to be over 90 years old, starred in the film alongside actor Paul Hogan.

"Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself.

"Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife.

"Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures," the wildlife centre said.

The zoo plans to install a commemorative sign to celebrate his life.

