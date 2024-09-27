Play Button
Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89

Rachael Dunphy
Dame Maggie Smith has died.

The iconic actress was 89.

Her sons made the announcement in the last few minutes.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days'.

Known by a generation as Professor McGonagle in Harry Potter, Smith was known for roles in Sister Act, Downton Abbey, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

She won two Oscars for her performances in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.
