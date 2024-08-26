Danish woman at centre of Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae break up confirms allegations

Milla Corfixen, the Danish woman at the center of recent rumors involving Tommy Fury, has now confirmed that the two did indeed share a kiss during his holiday in Macedonia.

This revelation comes after she had previously denied any such encounter and claimed to have a boyfriend.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old jewelry assistant took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to set the record straight, following relentless harassment from trolls in the wake of the incident.

Milla wrote: 'I've had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments, as stated in the news story I have gave! I didn't do anything with Tommy Fury....'

'I didn't even no [sic] who he was we only shared a kiss nothing else happened. And if I'd of [sic] known about Molly-Mae I would never have kissed him back'.

Tommy Fury, who is 25, reportedly kissed Milla while out at a nightclub during his trip abroad.

Advertisement

The incident has led to significant fallout, most notably the end of his five-year relationship with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

The couple's split has shocked fans, and this latest confirmation from Milla adds further proof that indeed the infidelity rumours appear to be true.

Tommy & Molly-Mae won the support of millions of Love Island viewers when they fell in love during season 5 of the dating show.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.