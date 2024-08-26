Play Button
Danish woman at centre of Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae break up confirms allegations

Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae (credit instagram)
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Milla Corfixen, the Danish woman at the center of recent rumors involving Tommy Fury, has now confirmed that the two did indeed share a kiss during his holiday in Macedonia.

This revelation comes after she had previously denied any such encounter and claimed to have a boyfriend.

Milla Corfixen (credit instagram)

The 20-year-old jewelry assistant took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to set the record straight, following relentless harassment from trolls in the wake of the incident.

Milla wrote: 'I've had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments, as stated in the news story I have gave! I didn't do anything with Tommy Fury....'

'I didn't even no [sic] who he was we only shared a kiss nothing else happened. And if I'd of [sic] known about Molly-Mae I would never have kissed him back'.

Tommy Fury, who is 25, reportedly kissed Milla while out at a nightclub during his trip abroad.

The incident has led to significant fallout, most notably the end of his five-year relationship with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

The couple's split has shocked fans, and this latest confirmation from Milla adds further proof that indeed the infidelity rumours appear to be true.

Tommy & Molly-Mae won the support of millions of Love Island viewers when they fell in love during season 5 of the dating show.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.

