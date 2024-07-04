David and Victoria Beckham recreate purple wedding look to celebrate anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham have re-worn their purple wedding ensemble ahead of their 25th wedding anniversary.

The former England footballer and Spice Girl married on July 4th, 1999 in Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, wearing matching ivory outfits to say I do, before an outfit change for the reception.

“Look what we found,” the couple wrote on a joint Instagram post, referencing David’s head-to-toe purple satin suit with matching shoes and Victoria’s purple gown complete with an asymmetrical floral sash and silver heels with straps up to her knee.

In the nostalgic post, the couple appeared to pose on the same crushed-velvet purple thrones that featured on their wedding day – which inserted itself into pop culture history.

The pair previously addressed the Antonio Berardi-designed outfits during their Netflix documentary series titled Beckham.

In the series, David said: “I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened. I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?”

The docu-series provided one of the viral TV moments of last year when David interrupted his wife talking about her childhood to instruct her to “be honest” and admit that her father drove a Rolls-Royce – after she said they were “very working-class”.

The couple later recreated the scene for an Uber Eats advert which aired during the US Super Bowl, in which Victoria wore a T-shirt that read: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The nostalgic wedding post comes months after the couple celebrated Victoria’s 50th birthday with a Spice Girls reunion.

David sparked a social media frenzy when he posted a video of the girl band singing and dancing on stage to their 1998 hit, Stop, during her birthday party.

He has since denied speculation that the Spice Girls will take up performing as a group again.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

