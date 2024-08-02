Play Button
Disney Channel and 2010s themed party coming to Ireland

Joleen Murphy
A Disney Channel and 2010s inspired themed party is coming to Ireland next month.

Fans of tween TV shows and pop tunes from the era; Get ready.. Because it really is 'the best of both worlds'.....

Event organisers, Infinity Teen Pop, are bringing the nostalgic dance party to Dublin for one night only.

The event is taking place around Europe and is making it's way to Ireland this month.

Already boasting dates in Portugal, Germany, France and more, the pop culture fusion of Disney hits and pop classics from the 2010s.

What can you expect from this event?

Hits from Disney Channel films and TV series such as High School Musical, Camp Rock/Demi Lovato, Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus, Lemonade Mouth, Starstruck, Teen Beach, Cheetah Girls, Selena Gomez and much more.

2010s hits from Nickelodeon, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Jessie J, Ariana Grande and much more.

The Disney Channel & 2010s Party takes place Saturday August 17th at the Grand Social in Dublin City.

For more information check out The Grand Social website.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

 

