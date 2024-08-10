Play Button
Disney reveals live-action Lilo and Stitch movie teaser

Disney has released a new look at the upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch movie set to release in Summer 2025. Photo: Disney
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Today, Walt Disney Studios revealed a new look at the live-action movie Lilo and Stitch, which will be released in the summer of 2025.

The news was dropped at this year's D23, which offered spectators a first look at the live-action version of Stitch.

The live-action movie announcement was made all the way back in 2018.

Maia Kealoha is set to play Lilo in the upcoming live-action take on the 2002 animated movie with Zach Galifianakis also set to star in the project in an unspecified role.

Dean Fleischer Camp, who is best known for directing 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On', is set to direct the project; however, Jon M. Chu, of Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked fame, had been attached to the project previously.

Disney took to X after the announcement with a teaser saying:

"Experiment 626 has entered the chat! The live-action #LiloAndStitch is coming only to theaters in Summer 2025!"

