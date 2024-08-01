Doireann Garrihy pitches plans for 'Blind Date' show with fiancé

Presenter, podcaster and social media star Doireann Garrihy has reportedly pitched plans for a 'Blind Date' style show.

According to The Irish Daily Mail, she hopes to present the dating show alongside her fiancé, comedian Mark Mehigan.

A source told the Mail, "They want to be Ireland's Cilla Black and "Our Graham" [the show's voiceover provider Graham Skidmore] who gave a hilarious running commentary on the series."

Garrihy and Mehigan announced their engagement last November.

Advertisement

They're currently on a six-week hiatus, taking some time out before their wedding later this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, beat102103.com.