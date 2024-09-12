Dua Lipa announces Aviva Stadium concert for next summer

Dua Lipa has announced a gig at Dublin's Aviva Stadium next year.

The singer shared the news on Instagram saying: "I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU!!".

She will be touring the world as part of her Radical Optimism Tour, travelling to Australia, Canada, America and Europe.

Dua Lipa will be performing here on June 27th as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.

Pre-sale tickets are available and general tickets go on sale next Friday, the 20th of September.

The singer shared the news of the tour and added that there would be more dates coming soon.

Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards.

Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024.

