Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Dua Lipa announces Aviva Stadium concert for next summer

Dua Lipa announces Aviva Stadium concert for next summer
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Dua Lipa has announced a gig at Dublin's Aviva Stadium next year.

The singer shared the news on Instagram saying: "I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU!!".

She will be touring the world as part of her Radical Optimism Tour, travelling to Australia, Canada, America and Europe.

Dua Lipa will be performing here on June 27th as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets are available and general tickets go on sale next Friday, the 20th of September.

Advertisement

The singer shared the news of the tour and added that there would be more dates coming soon.

Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards.

Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024.

To find out more visit www.wexfordwomensrefuge.ie.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Carlow Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon fails attempt to defer licence suspension

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

New multi-million domestic violence facility opens in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

South East farmer convicted and fined for illegally burning waste

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement