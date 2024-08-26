€5 tickets this weekend to mark National Cinema Day

Cinema tickets will cost just €5 this weekend to mark National Cinema Day.

The initiative, supported by Fís Éireann, is designed to celebrate the experience of cinema-going.

A number of cinemas are taking part to mark National Cinema Day on August 31st, including Odeon, Omniplex and Vue.

Last year's event saw over 217,000 admissions for that single day, making it the biggest cinema-going day of 2023.

Ireland has the highest cinema attendance per capita in Europe and has an average of one cinema screen per 10,000 people.

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of each participating cinema, and listings can be checked on cinemaday.ie.

