Ed Sheeran has announced a show in Dublin later this month.

He's coming to the 3Arena on the 30th of March.

The singer announced six gigs in March and April in Manchester, London, Glasgow, Paris and Dublin.

🀐 The news is now out! Ed Sheeran will play 3Arena on March 30 2023 πŸ†• Tickets are on sale Friday 10 March at 9 am 😍 pic.twitter.com/AlhOZ1ysWv β€” 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) March 1, 2023

Tickets go on sale on Friday.