Ed Sheeran is to appear in a new promotional video encouraging people to live in Co. Wexford.

The singer makes the comments in a new video that will be pushed by Tourism Ireland in the autumn.

Sheeran says he would advise everyone to go to Dingle on holidays but live in Wexford if moving to Ireland.

Ed has talked about his deep connection to Ireland and why it’s the perfect place for British tourists to visit in a new video.

Alongside X-Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary, Ed assured fans and prospective visitors that Ireland is the ideal destination.

In a video from Tourism Ireland, Ed explains how travelling to Ireland during his youth to visit family helped to influence his music.

“I definitely have more of a connection with an Irish crowd…. I was into Irish music but the guy who made me wanna write songs is Irish.”

The video follows official CSO figures for the first half of 2018 which confirm a growth of 6.7% in overseas visitors to Ireland – 307,000 more arrivals than the record first half of 2017.

The cliffs of Moher prove to be a popular tourist spot for visitors arriving on Irish shores.

Tourism Ireland says most tourism companies here “will be affected by Brexit”, so it is continuing to defend “our share of this most competitive market.”

During the video, Ed revealed that although Cork was his favourite Irish gig, it’s Dingle which is his favourite place to visit.

“If you’re travelling to Ireland to do touristy things, go and see Dingle Bay – and if you want to live in Ireland for a bit, live in Wexford”.

Ed played in Cork, Galway, Dublin and Belfast during his nine-date Irish tour earlier this year.

Share it:













Don't Miss