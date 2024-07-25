Electric Picnic announce Comedy Stage lineup

Comedians Russell Howard and Katherine Ryan have been announced as the headliners for Electric Picnic’s Comedy Stage.

Russell Howard will headline on the Saturday, while Katherine Ryan will headline the Sunday night.

Russell Howard has over nine million followers on social media, and with infectious humour, a genuine personality and an ability to connect with audiences on a deep level, he has become one of the most respected comedians in the world.

Katherine Ryan is known for her sharp wit, self-deprecating humour and fearless opinions, tackling topics such as feminism, motherhood, dating and celebrity culture.

A litany of other comics have been announced for the festival, including BAFTA-winning comic, Edinburgh native, and life partner of Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling, who is also known as the voice of reality show Love Island.

Masie Adam has also been announced, fast on her way to becoming a household name.

Irish comedians

Ardal O’Hanlon, known for his role as Fr Dougal in Father Ted, will also be performing, as will Deirdre O’Kane, Jarlath Regan, Emma Doran, Garron Noone, Enya Martin, Diona O’Doherty and Paddy McDonnell.

Deirdre O’Kane, despite having a list of acting credits, has never strayed far from her live stand-up roots, while creator and host of the Irishman Abroad podcast, Jarlath Regan, is a never-ending flow of fantastic tales and over-the-top observations.

Emma Doran is arguably one of the most prolific comedians in the country at the minute, having had success with her online comedy sketches and non-stop gigging in some of the country’s biggest venues, including the 3Arena and Vicar Street.

Mayo man Garron Noone is a prime example of how social media can transform lives overnight, while Enya Martin rose to fame with her Giz a Laugh sketches on social media, transitioning seamlessly to live stand-up comedy.

We'll let the comedians do the joking… Check out this year’s STACKED Comedy Arena line-up! Stars like Russell Howard, Katherine Ryan, Iain Stirling and many more will have you laughing until your sides hurt across the weekend! 🎪🎭🤣🎪🎭🥳 Head over to our website for all the… pic.twitter.com/JzmGX72T72 — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) July 25, 2024

Diona O’Doherty and taxi driver turned comedian Paddy McDonnell are two of Northern Ireland’s biggest comics, while a number of other comedians will be performing over the course of the weekend.

Sofia Wren, Michael Sable, Stephen Ryan, Sharon Mannion, Aoife Dunne, John Doran, Ali Fox and social media sensation Peter McGann will also be making their EP debut.

Karl Spain will be acting as MC for the weekend, as the Comedy Stage opens at 1.30 on Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th until 9pm each day.

By Ellen O'Donoghue

