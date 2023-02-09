Play Button
Ellie Goulding urges fans to 'put their phones away' at gigs

Dave Cronin
We've all been there. You're at the gig of your life, and the taller person standing in front of you means you're watching your favourite artist through a camera screen.

Well, Ellie Goulding feels your pain. She wants fans to put their phones away at shows, so they can "live in the moment".

Performing at London's KOKO this week, the 36-year-old hitmaker told her fans to stick their devices back in their pockets.

She told the gig-goers: "Put them in your pockets. I looked back at old festival and gig footage and everyone is just living in the moment and feeling free."

After spotting a fan on a video call, she asked them to "say goodbye" to the person on the other end of the call.

According to The Sun, the 'Easy Lover' singer said: "I appreciate you are on FaceTime but say goodbye, I love you and thank you for watching."

In 2022, Ellie Goulding enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, and her singles 'Easy Lover', 'All by Myself', and 'Let it Die' proved a success amongst fans.

Ellie Gouding's fifth studio album 'Higher Than Heaven' is due for release on March 24th.

