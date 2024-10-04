Eminem learns he is to be a Grandad in music video

Eminem is gonna be a Grandad!
The rapper shared the news in a music video for his song Temporary - which is dedicated to his daughter Hailie Jade.
Eminem and his daughter feature in the video - which features a montage of home videos.
It shows footage of Hailie's wedding earlier this year, before a clip where she hands her father a jersey with 'Grandpa' written on the back.
Fans of Eminem have been congratulating Hailie Jade, saying they 'grew up with her'.
She's the only biological child of the iconic rapper and ex-wife Kim Scott, while Eminem adopted Kim's children Alaina and Stevie Mathers.
