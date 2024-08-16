Play Button
EP already Rockin' after smashing 'Rock the Boat' World Record

Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Another Guinness World Record was smashed last night at Electric Picnic.

Around 3,700 people 'Rocked the Boat' at the Festival in Stradbally, County Laois.

The dance to the 1973 'Rock the Boat' song, is known far and wide for its appearance at weddings, parties and even the Debs.

Proceeds were also raised in support of SOSAD Ireland - which offers services for people who are struggling with suicidal ideation, self harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety.

Electric Picnic officially gets underway later today, with Kylie, Calvin Harris and Noah Kahan among those taking to the main stage over the next three days.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, beat102103.com.

