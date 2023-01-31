Eurovision 2023: logo and branding revealed

The countdown is on to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Tonight, the Eurovision 2023 semi-final allocation draw takes place inside St George’s Hall in Liverpool. Ahead of the draw tonight at 7pm, the city of Liverpool has gone full Eurovision.

Dressing the building, they revealed the Eurovision 2023 slogan and theme artwork.

'United By Music'

This year's logo is a series of small hearts that create a 'vortex of love'. Presumably, the colours change throughout the live shows to reflect the participating countries.

According to the official EBU Eurovision site, they say: “The colourful ECG (electrocardiogram) effect produces a string of hearts, each one responsive to rhythm and sound, to illustrate the collective beating heart of all Eurovision contestants and viewers alike. We are all ‘United by Music’. And the typeface used is called ‘Penny Lane’, inspired by the twentieth-century cast-iron signs displaying Liverpool street names and a nod to the city’s rich musical heritage.”

Martin Green, Managing Director, Eurovision Song Contest 2023, at the BBC said:

“The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a truly special event and the creative look is a big part of creating that magic. This year’s identity sums up perfectly the amazing partnerships across the Contest and more importantly the power of music to bring people together across the world.”

We are all United By Music 💛 #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/HIGWOFZFP6 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) January 31, 2023

UK-Ukraine Design Collboration

Partnering on the design, two agencies worked on the branding. One from the UK (Superunion), and the other from Ukraine (Starlight Creative).

Eurovision's handover and allocation draw programme, hosted by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu, will be on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer tonight at 7pm.

The Semi-Final Allocation Draw takes place this evening live from Liverpool 💫 Here’s the pots that each country will be drawn from 👀 Find out how it all works here: https://t.co/7A7oLPIFjM pic.twitter.com/uMybmbUz31 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) January 31, 2023

The Eurovision Song Contest is hosted in the UK on behalf of last year's winners, Ukraine. The live shows are broadcast across Europe from Tuesday, May 9th to Saturday, May 13th.

As for our selection? Well, we'll pick the Irish entry on a special edition of The Late Late Show this Friday night on RTE One.