Eurovision 2024: What can fans expect ahead of Saturday's final

After the two semi-finals this week, the final of Eurovision takes place this Saturday in Malmö, Sweden.

The final is contested by 26 countries, with the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and Sweden qualifying automatically for the final.

Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine qualified from Tuesday's first semi-final.

Joining them on Thursday was Armenia, Austria, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.

Bambie Thug

Ireland secured their place in the final after Bambi Thug qualified from Tuesday's semi-final for their performance of Doomsday Blue.

In the process, they became the first Irish artist to reach the final since 2018, when Ryan O’Shaughnessy was Ireland's entry.

The artist has been tipped by many for a strong showing in Saturday's final, with Taoiseach Simon Harris claiming they have a chance of winning the competition.

"They are on the world stage in front of a global audience. I wish Bambi Thug every good luck tomorrow night. I know the whole country will be rooting for them and I know particularly Cork will be rooting for them. We have a real chance."

Graham Norton has also giving his backing to Bambie Thug for a successful night in Malmo. “It’s like they’ve won already. So they got through and it’s the first time in ages, and actually they’re tipped to do very well.

"You know, probably top 10 I imagine.”

Protests against Israel

This years Eurovision has been overshadowed by protests, with the inclusion of Israel leading for calls from some to boycott the tournament.

Israel singer Eden Golan qualified for the final with her song Hurricane, reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Protests took place outside the Malmo arena prior to Thursday's semi-final, and are expected to do so ahead of Saturday's final.

Swedish police have estimated between 10,000 to 12,000 people took part in the protest march.

Golan was booed during rehearsals on Wednesday and there were reportedly shouts of “free Palestine”.

Bambi Thug said they were forced to change their body paint in Ogham script – an early Medieval alphabet – which translated to ceasefire and freedom, a nod to the situation in Gaza and amid Israel’s inclusion in the competition.

Queers for Palestine circulated a letter calling for artists to boycott the event due to Israel's actions in Gaza.

UK Olly Alexander, along with Bambie Thug and other Eurovision artists released a joint statement, backing “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” but refusing to boycott the event.

