Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Eurovision 2024: What can fans expect ahead of Saturday's final

Eurovision 2024: What can fans expect ahead of Saturday's final
Irish singer-songwriter Bambie Ray Robinson, aka Bambie Thug representing Ireland with the song "Doomsday blue" performs on stage during the first semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, on May 7, 2024. A week of Eurovision Song Contest festivities kicked off Saturday, on May 4, in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, with 37 countries taking part. The first semi-final takes place on Tuesday, May 7, the second on Thursday, May 9, and the grand final concludes the event on May 11. (Photo by Jessica Gow/TT / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

After the two semi-finals this week, the final of Eurovision takes place this Saturday in Malmö, Sweden.

The final is contested by 26 countries, with the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and Sweden qualifying automatically for the final.

Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine qualified from Tuesday's first semi-final.

Joining them on Thursday was Armenia, Austria, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.

Bambie Thug

Advertisement

Ireland secured their place in the final after Bambi Thug qualified from Tuesday's semi-final for their performance of Doomsday Blue.

In the process, they became the first Irish artist to reach the final since 2018, when Ryan O’Shaughnessy was Ireland's entry.

The artist has been tipped by many for a strong showing in Saturday's final, with Taoiseach Simon Harris claiming they have a chance of winning the competition.

"They are on the world stage in front of a global audience. I wish Bambi Thug every good luck tomorrow night. I know the whole country will be rooting for them and I know particularly Cork will be rooting for them. We have a real chance."

Advertisement

Graham Norton has also giving his backing to Bambie Thug for a successful night in Malmo. “It’s like they’ve won already. So they got through and it’s the first time in ages, and actually they’re tipped to do very well.

"You know, probably top 10 I imagine.”

Protests against Israel

This years Eurovision has been overshadowed by protests, with the inclusion of Israel leading for calls from some to boycott the tournament.

Israel singer Eden Golan qualified for the final with her song Hurricane, reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Advertisement

Protests took place outside the Malmo arena prior to Thursday's semi-final, and are expected to do so ahead of Saturday's final.

Swedish police have estimated between 10,000 to 12,000 people took part in the protest march.

Golan was booed during rehearsals on Wednesday and there were reportedly shouts of “free Palestine”.

Bambi Thug said they were forced to change their body paint in Ogham script – an early Medieval alphabet – which translated to ceasefire and freedom, a nod to the situation in Gaza and amid Israel’s inclusion in the competition.

Queers for Palestine circulated a letter calling for artists to boycott the event due to Israel's actions in Gaza.

UK Olly Alexander, along with Bambie Thug and other Eurovision artists released a joint statement, backing “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” but refusing to boycott the event.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford squad announced for Tailteann Cup clash against Leitrim

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Donnelly wants to see ‘resolution’ to HSE recruitment freeze

 By Beat News
News 3

Arrest after ‘barbaric’ incident in which man was nailed to fence

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement