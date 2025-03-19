Extra tickets announced for Zach Bryan's concerts in Dublin

A limited number of extra tickets have been announced for one of the biggest gigs of the summer.

Country music star Zach Bryan will play three nights at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Zach Bryan has gone from playing to 1,500 people at the Helix just two years ago to selling a whopping 180,000 tickets for these shows at the Phoenix Park.

Promoter Peter Aiken says for a lot of people the 28 year-old Grammy winner is an unknown.

"That'll be the biggest gig of the summer attendance-wise. A lot of people still to this day say to me 'who is Zach Bryan?'.

"The fact is that of the 180,000 tickets, we have sold less than 12% of them in Dublin. It's all outside of Dublin. It's going to be a huge invasion of people from Mayo and Donegal. Big crowds come from Donegal."

Ireland is the American singer songwriter’s biggest market in the world per head of population.

A huge logistical operation is now being put in place for the concerts on June 20th, 21st and 22nd that will include a family area.

A small number of extra tickets going on sale on Friday morning.

Reporting by Emma Tyrrell

