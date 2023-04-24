Famous faces set to return for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

The first series of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will see some of the most memorable campmates who survived the Australian jungle return to battle it out in the South African bush.

The pre-recorded season features an all-star cast of celebrities who previously appeared on the original version of the show, hoping to be crowned the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Geordie presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also return to host the spin-off show, which is set to air on Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

It's deja vu-vuzela! 📯 #ImACeleb South Africa starts Monday at 9pm

Over the past two decades, the reality series has featured an array of big names with several making a return, including the only winner of the show former professional cricketer Phil Tufnell who was crowned king of the jungle in 2003.

Other sport stars include former professional boxer Amir Khan – who found himself embroiled in “Strawberry Gate” during his appearance in 2017, and former professional javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread – who is remembered by many for having a cockroach stuck up her nose during a trial in 2011.

Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, who took his first shot at the jungle in 2010, also appears in the line-up alongside US model and TV personality Janice Dickinson who placed second in 2007 to Christopher Biggins.

Shaun Ryder will compete in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV)

Paul Burrell, the former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales – who took part in the original format almost two decades ago during the show’s fourth series will also feature, alongside former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan who appeared in the 2012 series.

The line-up also includes Diversity star and Kiss FM DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Countdown star Carol Vorderman – who both starred in the 2016 version of the show together.

Unlike the original format, the first I’m A Celebrity Legend will not feature a public vote. Instead the celebrities will be competing against one another to be crowned the legend.

Former England footballer Jill Scott was last crowned Queen of the jungle at the end of the 22nd series of the original format.

McPartlin and Donnelly have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will air on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player on Monday at 9pm.

Author: Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

