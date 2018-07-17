An official trailer for the upcoming Queen biopic has been released and fans are very excited.

Bohemian Rhapsody will explore Freddie Mercury’s (Rami Malek) life throughout the career of the band, from the lowest moments to the highest heights.

The highly anticipated movie is due out in November but fans are already loving what they see.

Rami Malek has never looked better 🙌🏼 #BohemianRhapsody pic.twitter.com/nMPqaAV3yu — Daniel Falconer 🐺 (@DanielJFalconer) July 17, 2018

rami malek is really coming for all of us in bohemian rhapsody pic.twitter.com/zJodNMzLMw — inez (@ffoggynelsons) July 17, 2018

Rami Malek coming for that 2019 Oscar #BohemianRhapsody pic.twitter.com/rVYdGGCnjs — Rami Malek Source (@RamiMalekSource) July 17, 2018

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody BLESSING US pic.twitter.com/a9yyvwLPnT — c. (@infinitelykylo) July 17, 2018

the mood is rami malek saying “there’s only room in this band for one hysterical queen” pic.twitter.com/osBFtDDkA4 — ellie (@eleanorbate) July 17, 2018

#BohemianRhapsody trailer is finally here and ‘Mr. Robot’ Rami Malek kills it.. Oscar worthy! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ojeK61Ffe0 — MovieAddicts_UG (@movieaddicts_ug) July 17, 2018

