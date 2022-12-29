Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
Dame Vivienne Westwood, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

She  died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

Advertisement

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two men arrested after serious assault leaves two hospitalised

 By Beat News
News 2

Arrest made after man seriously injured in alleged bottle attack

 By Beat News
Sport 3

WATCH: UFC's Dana White hitting wife - retaliation or self defence?

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement