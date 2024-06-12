Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon to meet the Pope

Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon to meet the Pope
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Father Dougal is about to finally meet the Pope.

Actor, comedian and Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon will be among 100 entertainers to meet Pope Francis this week.

O'Hanlon played sidekick Fr. Dougal Maguire for three seasons on the sitcom.

He'll be joined by Late Late host Patrick Kielty as well as Derry Girls' Tommy Tiernan.

Advertisement

The Irish stars are among a host of comedians who will take part in the audience in the Vatican this Friday, alongside Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg and Conan O'Brien.

The audience with the Pope has been described as a 'celebration of human diversity'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford FC invited to enter Women's Premier Division

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll call off divorce

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Cristiano Ronaldo means business ahead of Euro 2024 with double for Portugal

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement