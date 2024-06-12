Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon to meet the Pope

Father Dougal is about to finally meet the Pope.

Actor, comedian and Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon will be among 100 entertainers to meet Pope Francis this week.

O'Hanlon played sidekick Fr. Dougal Maguire for three seasons on the sitcom.

He'll be joined by Late Late host Patrick Kielty as well as Derry Girls' Tommy Tiernan.

The Irish stars are among a host of comedians who will take part in the audience in the Vatican this Friday, alongside Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg and Conan O'Brien.

The audience with the Pope has been described as a 'celebration of human diversity'.

