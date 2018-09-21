A film about a young member of the travelling community who battles adversity to pursue her dream of becoming a professional boxer has won an award at one of the world’s largest film festivals.

Float like a Butterfly was awarded the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Prize at the Canadian festival.

The film, directed by Carmel Winters, is set in 1960’s Ireland and was mainly filmed in West Cork. The story follows Frances, played by Hazel Doupe, who longs to follow in the footsteps of her idol, Muhammad Ali.

The film’s producer describe it as a 15 year old girl bravely taking on the rigid Irish gender stereotypes of the 20th century in a bid to pursue her dreams and “fight for the right to fight back.” Her biggest goal in life is to make her father, recently released from prison proud, despite their differences in outlooks .

When receiving her award, Winters thanked the often underrepresented in the media, female travelling community “for trusting me with your story. I am so grateful to you all.”

Share it:













Don't Miss